Sadiq Khan Has Launched His Re-Election Campaign For London Mayor.

AHEAD of the May 6 elections, Sadiq Khan, has announced on Thursday, March 4 his intentions to run for mayor again, stating: “We owe it to everyone who has lost their lives, to the key workers who have kept us safe, and to who have suffered to ensure we build an even better London after the pandemic.”

-- Advertisement --



As his re-election campaign kicks off, Khan has committed himself to the City of London, having already laid into the PM on Thursday by saying: “I’ve seen the mess Boris Johnson is making, I think I’m better off in City Hall”

The Mayor of London continued by saying that he has the “best job in politics” and that he does not see himself going from City Hall to Downing Street.

Khan believes “there definitely is an anti-London mood from the government” but he is concentrating on being the Mayor of London and hopes to be re-elected.

The mayor has come under heavy criticism in recent months as the capital has suffered from a huge increase in knife crimes, with many calling for him to lose his job.

Users of social media have voiced their disgust in the way London is being run under the current mayor following this horrific run of violent stabbings and crime, with one user on Twitter writing: “This man wants to tear down London’s historic past. This man has turned London into a lawless city of murder and stabbings in the present. Imagine what another four years of this disgrace will bring to London’s future?”

On February 23, a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were rushed to hospital after two separate stabbings occurred in London – 40-minutes apart from each other – leading to increasing pressure for Khan.

These stabbing were just two in a long line of horrific attacks to have occurred in London and with the announcement of his re-election campaign beginning, Khan will be facing some tough questions as many will be seeking answers as to the current state of the capital.