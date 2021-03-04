Rubble From Luxury Villas Buries Protected Path In Costa Blanca

RUBBLE falling from luxury villas buries a protected path in Xàbia in the Costa Blanca

The Oceanographic Research Institute (IROX) has lodged four complaints against rubble which has tumbled from cliff-top luxury villas and buried a protected path of the Encots fishery on the coast of La Granadella de Xàbia. Every day the path is “worse, with more rubble and plant debris thrown out of control,” according to IROX. A spokesperson lamented the “ineffectiveness” of the council to safeguard this stretch of coast, which is protected as part of the Penya-segats de la Marina SCI, and has called on officials to remedy the situation and “allow us to have access to our wonderful surroundings.”

Bricks, tiles and debris can be seen littering the path that leads down to the water, rendering it almost impassable, and the group is worried that the Valencian Territorial, Urban Planning and Landscape Law’s deadline of six months for a resolution won’t be met as the workforce is currently “depleted.”

The protected area is managed jointly between the Ministry for Ecological Transition, the Ministry of the Environment and the Xàbia City Council, and IROX has argued that to date, the penalties doled out are not proportional to the damaged caused and therefore don’t act as much of a deterrent.

“Nature has given us a paradise and we have turned it into a paradise of rubble,” the spokesperson grimly concluded.

