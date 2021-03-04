Royal Family Bracing For ‘Almighty Explosion’ After Oprah Interview

ROYAL FAMILY Is Bracing Itself For ‘An Almighty Explosion’ After The Oprah Interview Has Aired



Robert Jobson, the royal commentator has told how the Royal Family are preparing themselves for what he describes could be an “almighty explosion”, in the aftermath of the Oprah Winfrey interview with Harry and Meghan which is scheduled to air on Sunday 7 on American television.

David Kock from Sunrise, said, “This interview is going to air on Sunday night in the United States. Jeez, the promo looks juicy, is everyone preparing for just one almightly explosion out of this?”.

To which Mr Robson, co-author of the No.1 bestseller ‘Diana: Closely Guarded Secret’ replied, “I think so, people are very worried at the Palace about exactly what is going to be said. There has been a lot of talk too about the fact Prince Philip is in hospital and the poor timing of it which I happen to agree with. Once you have got into deals like this you have got no choice”.

He added, “They are involved in it and the story is going to come out. There are a lot of worried people at the Palace”.

Speaking with Hollywood Access, Charlie Lankston said that the Royal Family is angry and frustrated with the Sussex’s decision to risk airing “embarrassing revelations” during the interview, and claimed their decision to sign-up for the prime time interview does not sit well at all with them.

The royal commentator said there is” a lot of nervousness” at the Palace regarding what could be revealed during the Oprah interview, adding, “It is worth noting that this interview really does not sit well with the Royal Family”.

“Insiders have told us that there is a lot of anger and frustration towards Meghan and Harry over the fact they have decided, despite making repeated claims to their privacy, to sit down on prime time TV and potentially air some really embarrassing revelations” said Mr Lankston.

He added, “We do not know what they are going to say. The palace now does not have any authority over what they are permitted to say. That is causing a lot of nervousness among palace officials and the Royal Family”.

