Rincon de la Victoria Campaign to Improve Local Economy

The news will see Rincon de la Victoria Council launch a campaign to improve the economy.

The initiative, labelled “Rincon + Cerca” aims to promote consumption and boost the municipality’s economy.

Mayor Francisco Salado said: “The intention of this campaign is to reactivate the economy in shops, restaurants and bars, and also in establishments in the service sector. We continue working to help SMEs and the self-employed, and by opening the period for registering for the campaign today we are taking another step forward.”

He added: “The council’s investment is €180,000 in an initiative that aims to generate economic movement of more than €300,000 euros in our town, and which will involve a direct injection into the municipality’s commerce, restaurants and services sector. In addition, it helps to maintain employment in the town.”

Businesses and residents who want to join and participate in the campaign can do so from today until March 17.

The mayor said: “The council will inform each and every one of the establishments open in the four areas about the campaign so that no one will be left out due to lack of information.”

Councillor for Commerce, Maria de la Paz Couto, said: “It is very important that now, more than ever, the residents of Rincon de la Victoria make their purchases in the local establishments of the four main areas. This will mean the economy is energised and local employment is maintained. Local commerce is very professional and offers a very good service to all customers.”

