Rain held off for Pego Golf Society

Rain held off

A GREY day met the Pego Golf Society members as arrived at Oliva Nova Golf for their captain Derek Lindley’s Drive-In.

Some had not seen each other or played golf since their last game on January 5 just as strict lockdown was decreed for Oliva owing to rising Covid-19 figures.

The golfers had been praying for a change in the weather as there was a 100 per cent risk of rain but none fell that day.

The present COVID-19 rules and restrictions meant no “Nearest the pin,”, no “Twos” awards and no prizegiving in the club house, which is closed at present.

Brendan Young guessed the Drive-In distance of 185 yards correctly and Ian Robertson, Peter Cornes, Paul Trigwell and Dave O’Conner took first place with 79 points.


Roy Jones, Jan Jones, Mick Farmer and C Ghost came second with 77 Points and Charlie Miller, Fiona Sankey, Celia Cronin and Colin Foster were third with 76.

Next week the Pego Golf Society will be playing a combined pairs competition and those wishing to play should contact penelopebarden@gmail.com

Pego Golf Society meet every Tuesday at Oliva Nova golf club, and  anybody who would like more information should email Penny Barden at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com.


