Podemos Spokesman Under Investigation For Encouraging Street Terrorism

THE National Court has opened an investigation into the Podemos spokesman for encouraging street terrorism

The National Court in Spain has announced that it has opened an investigation into charges of inducing violent protests in defence of jailed rapper Pablo Hasel against the deputy and spokesman for Podemos, Pablo Echenique. According to Spanish daily OKDIARIO, Judge Jose Luis Calama has initiated preliminary proceedings following complaints filed by Vox claiming that Echenique committed a “crime of public disorder” when he tweeted his support for “the young anti-fascists” who engaged in days of violent protests in Barcelona.

In the midst of the violent clashes where countless protestors were arrested and dozens of civilians and police officers were injured, the spokesman wrote on Twitter:

“All my support for the young anti-fascists who are demanding justice and freedom of expression in the streets. Yesterday in Barcelona, ​​today at Puerta del Sol”.

Todo mi apoyo a los jóvenes antifascistas que están pidiendo justicia y libertad de expresión en las calles. Ayer en Barcelona, hoy en la Puerta del Sol. La violenta mutilación del ojo de una manifestante debe ser investigada y se deben depurar responsabilidades con contundencia

— Pablo Echenique (@PabloEchenique) February 17, 2021

Vox sued Echenique for “having encouraged and clearly indicated the carrying out of these serious violent actions, and thereby committing a crime of incitement to the commission of crimes of alteration of public order (article 559 CP) and even the aggravated modality contemplated in article 579 CP.”

Police unions also filed a complaint against the politician, branding his comments as “despicable.”

Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel was jailed at the beginning of February for nearly three years, charged with promoting terrorism and insulting the Crown through his songs and social media posts.

