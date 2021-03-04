Outbreak Of Infectious Equine Virus In Spain’s Valencia

OUTBREAK of infectious equine virus triggers suspension of sporting activities in Spain’s Valencia

The Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climatic Emergency and Ecological Transition has confirmed an outbreak of equine rhinopneumonitis in the Valencia Community. The flu-like disease is highly infectious and can cause respiratory problems and neurological issues in horses. The alert was raised at the end of February at the Club Escuela de Salto (CES) which was immediately closed, and the International Equestrian Federation has described this as “the most serious contagion in decades in Europe.” The degree of transmission of the virus is so serious that sports activity has been suspended in ten countries until March 28.

In Valencia, two horses had to be euthanized because of the seriousness of their condition, while a further seventeen remain under veterinary care. All animals at facilities close to the CES are now being tested.

Officials believe that ‘patient zero’ may have been from France, and travel for international tournaments has led to the “viral explosion.”

Equine rhinopneumonitis is a viral disease caused by equine herpes virus Type 1 that affects horses, donkeys and mules. Transmission usually occurs through the respiratory tract, either by direct contact with an infected animal or by sharing feeding utensils. It has a short incubation period compared with many other viruses, with a fever typically developing within 48 hours.

