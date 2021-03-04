Orange alert on the A-31

CLEAN SWEEP: Firefighters remove oranges on A-31 Madrid road Photo credit: Consorcio de Bomberos de Alicante

A PILEUP of three lorries and a car in Novelda caused 8-kilometre tailbacks on the A-31 Madrid-Alicante motorway today.

Although all involved escaped without serious injuries, one of the lorries practically overturned, losing a cargo of oranges that were scattered over one side of the motorway.

Guardia Civil Traffic police had to divert traffic through Elda almost as far as Monovar before rejoining the A-31 although dozens of lorries were trapped in the rush-hour traffic while firefighters removed the fruit.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

