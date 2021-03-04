Orange alert on the A-31

A PILEUP of three lorries and a car in Novelda caused 8-kilometre tailbacks on the A-31 Madrid-Alicante motorway today.

Although all involved escaped without serious injuries, one of the lorries practically overturned, losing a cargo of oranges that were scattered over one side of the motorway.

Guardia Civil Traffic police had to divert traffic through Elda almost as far as Monovar before rejoining the A-31 although dozens of lorries were trapped in the rush-hour traffic while firefighters removed the fruit.

