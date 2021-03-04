“BODY IN THE FREEZER” murderer Sharon Swinhoe dies after catching COVID in prison.

Sharon Swinhoe who became infamous for the “body in the freezer“ murder has died after reportedly testing positive for the Coronavirus in prison. She had been serving 25 years for the murder of boyfriend Peter McMahon, who had been a retired civil servant. After his murder she then went on to steal money from his bank account.

The Newcastle killer along with accomplice Joseph Collins, 54, was found guilty of the horrific crime in 2013 after they gouged the eyes out of the victim. The crime got worse as the pair first kept the body of the victim in a dog kennel before moving him via a suitcase to a freezer. The body was then kept in a chest freezer that had been specially bought.

Swinhoe died in hospital after testing positive for COVID in prison. She died on February 23. According to the ExaminerLive, so far two female prisoners have caught the potentially deadly coronavirus at New Hall prison at Flockton, near Huddersfield and then died.

Speaking to The Daily Mail a spokesperson for the prison service said, “HMP New Hall prisoner Sharon Swinhoe died in hospital on 23 February.

“The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

So far the cause of death has not yet been confirmed as this will need the attention of a coroner.

