Mercadona Starts Selling FFP2-Type Face Masks

MERCADONA starts selling self-filtering FFP2-type face masks

Spanish retail giant Mercadona has responded to the demand for masks which provide higher levels of protection than the reusable cloth ones they have provided to date, and have announced that FFP2-type self-filtering masks will go on sale this week. These masks are categorised as personal protective equipment (PPE) and according to the Ministry of Consumption, work by “filtering the air inhaled and avoiding the entry of polluting particles into our body.” They have already been rolled out in 1,600 stores across Spain.

The new model on sale in Mercadona is non-reusable and currently available for adults only, but it boasts a total of five layers and a bacterial filtration efficiency of more than 94 per cent, according to the packaging.

SPAIN’S Ministry of Consumption carried out more than 8,000 inspections of hygienic and other face masks – both physically and online – between March and September 2020.

Of those inspected, 54 per cent of hygienic masks were found to be non-compliant, and almost all of the faults related to errors or lack of information on labels.

The new face shields are manufactured in accordance with the UNE-EU 149 standards and fully comply with the parameters set by the health authorities in Spain. The PPE is available in packs of three for €2.70 both in stores and online.

