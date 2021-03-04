MásMóvil and El Corte Inglés work together to supply new technology

THERE is a new player in the telecommunications sector in Spain as MásMóvil and El Corte Inglés have signed an agreement to market mobile phone and fibre services to consumers.

This joint venture will be promoted under the Sweno banner and in a joint statement the two groups confirmed that after several months of discussion an agreement which will be advantageous to both companies and customers has been signed.

The agreement, signed on March 4 by Víctor del Pozo, CEO of El Corte Inglés, and Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MásMóvil Group, will allow El Corte Inglés to market these services in the confidence that clients will be secure in the knowledge that two strong and trusted organisations are involved.

Although full details of the services to be offered are awaited, it has been revealed that this agreement will be helpful for El Corte Inglés as it expands its offers aimed at options for the new generation of smart home products which continue to grow.

