MAN admits murdering wife whose remains were found in “several parts” at a local beauty spot.

Thomas McCann, aged 49 has pled guilty to the murder of Yvonne McCann, aged 46 as he appeared by video link from prison at Minshull Street Crown Court. McCann now faces the possibility of life in prison for the murder of his wife. Tragically her remains were found at Reddish Vale Country Park, Stockport in May last year.

According to Manchester Evening News, the tragic discovery of Yvonne’s body was made by a member of the public, and her remains were said to have been found in ”several parts” in the local beauty spot.

Yvonne’s family previously paid tributes to her, and spoke of how caring and funny she was. They said, “If anyone was to be asked to describe our Mum in one word, funny, loud, caring, loving are just a few.

“Our Mum raised four children and was a Nanna to two beautiful Grandchildren.

“There was never a quiet moment in our house, we knew we were loved unconditionally, and she taught us to stick up for ourselves, but also to be kind and to treat people right.


“Our Mum was never happier than when she had her family around her, and always put her children first. Mum was “louder than life” – we often heard her belly laugh before we even saw her. She was quick to smile and had time for anyone.”

McCann is now due to be sentenced at the end of the month.

