Malta orders closure of all restaurants and cafes with immediate effect

THE government of Malta has today, Thursday, March 4, ordered the closure of restaurants and cafes, except to pick up food, as part of a series of restrictions.

The tough measures have been imposed after the island recorded its third new record of daily coronavirus cases in a week.

Malta has registered 363 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,226, and 321 deaths.

The Malta College of Pathologists said in a statement that Malta has “the highest number of cases per capita in Europe and the fewest restrictions.”

At a press conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Robert Abela said catering establishments will remain shut until April 11, and in other sectors workers are being urged to work from home where possible.

Restaurants had been closed in the first half of 2020 but had since been allowed to reopen their doors.

For the moment, shops, schools and other establishments such as gyms will remain open, but contact sports for youngsters have been cancelled.

Abela appealed to islanders to act responsibly and follow all protocols.

