Malaga Politicians Demand €10M to End Traffic Accidents

A POLITICAL party in Malaga are demanding €10 million in funding to help prevent traffic accidents.

The PSOE political party is demanding the amount be used to help prevent traffic accidents.

The party say the €10 million Malaga will receive in funding for its various districts should be used to help stop traffic “black spots.”

Spokesman Daniel Perez, said the residents of Churriana are an example of “abandonment” and is asking the council to stop treating residents “like second-rate citizens.”

He also said the €10 million should, “end black spots in neighbourhoods,” including in the Churriana area of La Noria, which he claims has dangerous traffic.

He added: “The people of Malaga and who live in this area of ​​Churriana have been demanding urgent actions for years to improve their environment and, above all, that a solution be given to the problems of lack of safety in this street, which has become a track that cars use at high speeds, creating a serious road safety risk.”

The politician said: “Three years ago, PSOE asked for urgent actions with traffic calming measures because cars go by at full speed at any time of the day, with the consequent risk of being run over. The only zebra crossing on the entire street is barely visible, there are no speed bumps for drivers to stop, no traffic signs informing about the speed limit, and no pavements.”

PSOE councillor Salvador Trujillo also called for measures to prevent traffic accidents in La Noria in Churriana.

