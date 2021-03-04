MÁLAGA City To Hold Mass Covid Testing On Thursday In The Palacio De Congreseos as well as in Periana



The Andalucía Ministry of Health and Families will continue with mass coronavirus screenings this Thursday (March 4), in five municipalities in the province of Málaga, including the capital, for the second time, with Junta de Andalucía officials confirming to Europa Press that around 1,000 people have been invited to the screenings at the Málaga Palacio de Congresos.

The first round of screenings last February, in the Luz neighborhood of Málaga, of 1,630 people invited, resulted in four positives out of the 755 who actually showed up, which was 46.32 of the number that had been invited.

At the time of the February round, the incidence rate in Málaga was 956.9 cases per 100,000 of the population, but this time, the rate is down to 149.7, going from a high-risk to low-risk level.

This past Tuesday (March 2), mobile units carried out tests in Gaucín and Montejaque, after the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management had decided that both municipalities were showing a growing trend in infections.

Wednesday 3 the mobile unit was in Estepona, and on Thursday also in Periana, with participants chosen at random, and sent an SMS in their mobile to attend at the given time, or not, as they choose

One important point made by the ministry is that the selected people should only go to the authorised points for testing, at the location pointed out in the SMS they received.

