MÁLAGA Broadcaster Diego Gómez Dies Aged 84, from coronavirus



The world of malagueño journalism is in mourning at the news of the death from coronavirus yesterday morning (Wednesday 3), of the well-known announcer Diego Gómez, aged 84.

The Málaga Press Association expressed their sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of this great announcer and teacher of journalists, who had entered Málaga Regional Hospital a couple of weeks ago, suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

This multifaceted professional actor, editor, broadcaster, and television presenter, leaves an indelible mark on all who have heard his voice linked to Holy Week in Málaga for more than 40 years, having worked with other renowned colleagues such as María Teresa Campos, or Julián Sesmero during his professional career.

His connection to the brotherhood world was very strong, even reciting the sonnet prior to the blessing of the Sweet Name of Jesús Nazareno del Paso, from the arch-brotherhood of Paso y la Esperanza, on the night of Holy Thursday. He was also the older brother of the Real Hermandad de Nuestra Señora del Rocío de Málaga.

Three years ago Diego Gómez received a beautiful tribute from his native city, when the Huelin neighborhood in which he grew up, named one of the gardens after him, and a plaque in those gardens reads, “Since he was a child he stood out for his great acting skills”, as reported by malaghoy.es.

