Lottery Winning UK Bartender Says €116,000 Win ‘Couldn’t Have Come at a Better Time’

Jonathan Wright, 40, a UK bartender said it “couldn’t have come at a better time” after his €116,000 lottery win.

The bar worker said he bought the £2 (€2.32) ticket at his local corner shop with his spare change.

He said the win could not have come at a better time after the pub he works at, the White Hart, was closed during the pandemic.

Mr Wright told The Mirror newspaper he had won the amount after going to his local shop to buy a drink.

He said: “I had £3 in change so just bought a National Lottery Scratchcard to use it all up. I’m not a regular National Lottery player but I just had the urge that day.”

He said he ran all the way home, adding, “my knees aren’t good, having played a lot of football when I was younger, but that didn’t bother me – I just ran home like a schoolboy.”

The man visited his parents to check the ticket. He said: “Mum and dad checked it for me, and again, and said it had to be a winner, so I just called the National Lottery there and then.”

Jonny briefly went back to his job last year but now continues to be off work while pubs and bars remain shut.

He said: “Add in periods of home-schooling – we have an eight-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son – and 2020 hasn’t been kind.

“However, this is a great gift as we hopefully start to come out of lockdown.

“I’m really looking forward to going back to work and our children will be back with their friends at school very soon – things are definitely looking up.

“To win now, after what has happened, just feels great, especially for the kids.”

He said he plans to spend the lottery win money on a holiday as well as on improving his savings.

