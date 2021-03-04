Liverpool’s Champions League Second Leg Tie With RB Leipzig Will Again Be Held in Budapest.

UEFA have confirmed that the Champions League round of 16 second-leg tie between Liverpool FC and RB Leipzig will again be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

-- Advertisement --



The tie, which will take place on March 10 at 8pm (UK), will continue with the away goals rule despite both games being played in the same stadium.

Football journalist Ben McKenna has questioned the decision of the away goals rule still being in force, noting on Twitter: “Potential here for Leipzig to get an extra 30 minutes to score an away goal despite the game played at the same neutral venue as the first-leg. Thought UEFA would have done something about that in the circumstances.”

The decision has been made to keep the tie in Budapest because Leipzig players would have to be quarantined for two weeks on their return from England due to Germany’s covid travel restrictions rules. UEFA asked Liverpool to find another location for the return. The Merseyside team inquired at De Kuip in Rotterdam, among others, but this turned out to be impossible due to the flight ban.

The first-leg, which had been placed into doubt after German Police ruled out Liverpool entering the country, was subsequently moved to the Puskas Arena.

Liverpool won the first game 2-0 on February 16 when German side RB Leipzig gifted the game to the English side – which, at the time, ended Liverpool’s run of three straight defeat.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ Liverpool’s Champions League Second Leg Tie With RB Leipzig Will Again Be Held in Budapest”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.