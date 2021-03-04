Legendary Pro Wrestling Promoter Jim Crockett Jr Dead at 76.

FANS of 80s professional wrestling will be sad to hear that legendary promoter, Jim Crockett Jr, the former owner of the Jim Crockett Promotions pro wrestling territory, has died at the age of 76.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Crockett’s liver and kidneys were failing and that he was in grave condition. Unfortunately, the wrestling promoter was unable to kick-out and sadly passed away on Wednesday March 3, prompting many within the wrestling industry to share their tributes online.

Wrestling company AEW wrote: “AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and NWA promoter Jim Crockett, Jr. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

Another wrestling company, Impact shared: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. We send our sincerest condolences to his family.”

Cauliflower Alley Club, who financially assist those in the wrestling industry that have fallen on difficult financial times, said: “Everyone here at the CAC is saddened to hear that legendary promoter Jim Crockett Jr has passed away at 76. We thank him for all the years of wonderful memories and send out our sincerest condolences to his family, friends & wrestling fans the world over. R.I.P. Mr Crockett.”

Crockett’s father founded the legendary Jim Crockett Promotions and Jr. took over the family business in 1977. Crockett Jr., a former National Wrestling Alliance President, purchased a WTBS time slot from Vince McMahon and eventually sold the company to Ted Turner in 1988.

The promotion was later renamed World Championship Wrestling, where it saw even more success. Crockett also served the NWA as its President across three terms, between 1980 and 1991.

He briefly returned to the business as head man of the short-lived World Wrestling Network, which lasted from 1993 to 1995. After its closure, Crockett left wrestling altogether, and since then worked in Texas in the real estate business.

