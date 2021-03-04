Legendary Italian DJ Claudio Coccoluto Dies Aged 59.

LEGENDARY Italian DJ Claudio Coccoluto has died at the age of 59 after “fighting for more than a year against an illness”. The news was confirmed on Tuesday, March 2 by the Italian station Radio Deejay, where Coccoluto used to host the COCCO show.

The mayor of Cassino, the town where Coccoluto died, announced that a mural would be painted in his honour.

UK DJ’ing Icon Pete Tong paid tribute, saying: “Sad to hear that Italian legend Claudio Coccoluto has passed away. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. RIP (Track Playing: Claudio Coccoluto presents The Heartists “Belo Horizonti”).”

A DJ for more than 40 years, Coccoluto, AKA Cocco or Coccodance, began DJing aged 13 before graduating to radio and finally going professional in 1985.

He played at venues all over Italy and beyond—including The Sound Factory in New York, where he was the first European DJ to be booked—but his home was Goa Club in Rome, where he set up the long-running Ultrabeat party with Giancarlino, among other things.

British based French broadcaster, DJ and record label owner, Gilles Peterson, wrote that he was “so sad” to hear about Coccoluto’s death. “An Icon of Italian DJ culture… a true gentleman… always curious, always excited to exchange music and always a thrill watching him in action. RIP,” he added.

Musical group UNKLE said: “Absolutely gutted to hear of the passing of Claudio Coccoluto. A fucking amazing DJ and one of my all-time favourites. A big inspiration, he was such a great person to be around. Full of that incredible Italian energy and always incredibly kind to me.”

