Katie Price is Finally Divorced from Third Husband

MODEL Katie Price is finally divorced from her third husband, Kieran Hayler.

According to reports, Katie Price is now divorced from her third husband.

She told The Sun newspaper: “Finally, we’ve signed the divorce papers.

“I’m so happy that I’m free from that marriage.

“The only good thing that came out of it was my children.

“I can now continue my life with all the badness behind me.

“All I can do is wish him luck.

“I can’t wait to continue my life with Carl.”

Katie married Kieran in 2013 just two months after they met, but their relationship was soon marred by cheating scandals.

It was the star’s third marriage, and she and Kieran went on to have two children together. However, it soon emerged her husband had been cheating on her with the children’s nanny as well as with several of her friends.

It emerged Kieran had had a seven-month affair with Katie’s friend Jane Pountney in 2014, while he was also accused of beginning a relationship with her friend Chrissy Thomas, 41.

A further affair with their children’s nanny, Nikki Brown, in 2017 saw Price end her marriage.

Katie says she now has plans to marry her boyfriend Carl Woods. She claims they are hoping to start a family and give Katie’s children another sibling.

The news comes after Price was warned by police after being reported for flouting Covid restrictions by her own fans.

Fans are thought to have reported her to police after she travelled to a restaurant to collect a takeaway, and then visited customers.

Police are said to have since spoken to the model.

