Junta de Andalucía Makes It Clear That Saving Summer Is The Main Objective Now

Elías Bendodo, the Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior for the Junta de Andalucía, speaking to journalists in Granada today (Thursday 4), urged the government not to rush into any de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions, stating that the main objective is to save the summer, something that the autonomous body considers essential.

It is already known that the Easter celebrations will not take place this year as part of the process to stop the spread of the virus, and Mr Bendodo, in Granada, after the signing of an agreement with the University Institute of Andalucían Research of Geophysics and Seismic Disaster Prevention, on planning, preparation and response to seismic emergency situations, spoke saying, “summer is essential” for the Junta de Andalucía.

After a meeting yesterday of its committee of experts, the autonomous community has started a de-escalation of the third wave “but without lurching, and that it will be firm and sure”, said Bendodo, pointing out that “companies have to have as normal a summer as possible”.

Speaking on the matter of vaccines, the Andalucían Government spokesperson voiced his regret that the “hope” that the central Executive had “generated” of “a massive arrival” of vaccines in March and April “is fading”, commenting, “They do not finish confirming”.

He added, “It seems that the Government will not be able to meet its forecasts and that generates a problem for Andalucía and the rest of the autonomous communities”, Elías Bendodo specified, while pointing out that the vaccine rollout so far, “practically 99 percent of residences today are free of Covid.”

He also said that Andalucía is the community that has administered the highest percentage of vaccines, but more is needed to “be able to put that sixth gear”, to be prepared, with the planned “500,000 per week”.

To meet the proposed goal of having more than 70 percent of the population vaccinated by the summer, more than 14,000 professionals have now been trained in the Andalucían School of Public Health.

