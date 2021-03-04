JUNTA DE ANDALUCÍA Invested €135m Into Road Maintenance In 2020 to make roads safer



Marifrán Carazo, the Minister of Development, Infrastructures and Spatial Planning for The Junta de Andalucía, speaking to the parliamentary committee said that during 2020, €135m had been invested into the maintenance of more than 10,500 kilometers of regional roads in the province, calling it “the largest investment that has been made in the last five years”.

Ms Carazo explained that “they are investments that save lives, provide a backbone for our territory, help fight depopulation and contribute to the maintenance of jobs and local companies in the construction sector”.

-- Advertisement --



She continued, “We have succeeded not only in not stopping any construction work but in increasing actions in terms of conservation, despite the difficulties caused by the weeks of confinement and then the restrictions derived from the successive waves of Covid-19“.

The minister pointed out that in the years between 2008 and 2018 the budget for road maintenance had been cut by 50 per cent, and had discovered that 32 of the 35 conservation contracts had expired or were about to expire.

A General Directorate of Infrastructure report prepared by technicians highlights that more than 1,800 kilometers of the roads, around 17 per cent, had been in a very bad state of deterioration, due to many years of underinvestment in conservation.

Marifrán Carazo has ensured “a substantial increase in the budgets for the conservation and road safety of our roads”, highlighting the implementation of a crash plan, which in just four months, has launched 417 contracts to carry out works on 1,200 kilometers of roads.

Ms Carazo added, “We have contributed with these contracts to maintain more than 3,000 jobs in 199 companies throughout Andalucía. In three years, due to many problems that arise, we are going to allocate more than €400m on our roads, compared to €275m in the last triennium of the socialist government”, as reported by elmira.es.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Junta de Andalucía Invested €135m Into Road Maintenance In 2020”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.