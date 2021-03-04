JIHADIST network on trial in Spain’s Alicante for sending weapons to Iraq and Syria

Seven individuals went on trial on Tuesday, March 2 accused of shipping explosives, weapons, money and combat uniforms from Spain to Daesh terrorist units in Syria and Iraq. The Prosecutor’s Office has asked for sentences of between 13 and 28 years for each of the terrorists, who set up a used clothing and footwear company in order to smuggle the items out of Spain. Their crimes range from belonging to and financing a terrorist organisation, to glorifying terrorism, possession of firearms and money laundering.

The terrorist operation was orchestrated by Ammar T, a man born in Syria of Dutch nationality and living on the Costa Blanca. He established a commercial distribution, import and export company, Tigre Negro, which was registered in Cocentaina, back in 2016. The investigation began when Security forces discovered photos of Ammar on Facebook posing with armed men at the Bab al-Hawa border between Turkey and Syria.

The court heard how the Tigre Negro company sent containers by sea to the Turkish port of Mersin, where the goods were later transferred by road to the Bab al-Hawa border. The explosives, cash, firearms and military gear, which eventually made their way to conflict zones in Syria and Iraq, were stored in warehouses in Crevillent, Valencia, Castellon and Almeria before being shipped to Turkey.

The trial continues this week.

