Instagram Meltdown over First Birthday Presents for Amir Khan’s Son

The first birthday gift from mum and dad, Faryal Makhdoom and Amir Khan, has caused much controversy on Instagram after the mum posted photos of her son’s first birthday.

Muhammad Zaviyar turned one on February 22 as the young boy celebrated his first birthday during lockdown, and the couple have just taken to Instagram to share photos of his first birthday celebrations.

The birthday photos have been considered by some to be flaunting their wealth and have caused quite a stir. Photos posted by Faryal, show Muhammad sat on his dad’s shoulders and they also shared that they had bought him a Rolex watch worth £30,000.

The Instagram image was captioned “Zaviyar’s 1st Lockdown Birthday & his first Rollie.”

While many fans found the photos delightful, others focused more on the Rolex. One fan commented “Adorable!! Happy 1st Birthday Zaviyar”.

“Aww this picture is so cute,” replied a fan.

Another fan wrote, “Gorgeous picture.”

One fan focused on the boy’s family resemblance and said, “Your son looks like you omg! Finally after both girls taking after their father!”

Fans focusing on the Rolex though commented, “A Rolex for a one year old seems a tad tacky and not needed. Maybe for an 18year old it would make a nice present but then again who wants children obsessed with designer luxury brands.”

“Why a Rolex for a baby?” another commented.

Another person agreed and said, “Rolex??!!! Seriously??? Let them appreciate life not expensive gifts it’s meaningless.”

