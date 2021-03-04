IMF Cinemas Reopen On Spain’s Costa Blanca

IMF CINEMAS get the green light to reopen on Spain’s Costa Blanca

It’s good news for movie buffs as IMF cinemas on the Costa Blanca have announced that the doors to their theatres in Orihuela, Torrevieja, Ondara and Finestrat are reopening on Friday, March 5 in what promises to be a very busy weekend. The cinemas reopen with screenings of premieres such as Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as Goya-nominated films Adu and Akelarre.

This reopening is in addition to the already announced Aana San Juan cinemas, which will also resume its activity in six of its eight theatres as of tomorrow, Friday.

The reopening will come as a major relief to the industry which announced a whopping €446 million loss in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Having enjoyed a record year for box office sales in 2019, reeling in more than 105 million cinemagoers, the coronavirus crisis caused a complete turnaround in Spain and around the world. The film industry saw productions cancelled, travel and social distancing restrictions imposed and cinemas closed to the public.

In addition, theatre bosses reported enormous losses when they were forced to stop selling food and beverages toward the end of last year.

Elsewhere, an exciting project gets underway in Andalucia as Malaga is set to build the first permanent drive-in cinema in the Community and the second largest in all of Europe. Investor Tamara Istambul and Cristina Porta, promoter of Autocine Madrid Race, have been given the go-ahead by Malaga City Council to begin the work in the coming weeks with the plan to have the movie theatre open by the summer.

