Hospital Worker Arrested for Murder and Rape on NHS Stroke Ward

A hospital worker has been arrested for a series of crimes on an NHS stroke ward including being arrested for suspicion of murder, rape and sexual assault. The shocking crimes were discovered following an investigation into the mistreatment of patients on the stroke ward at the Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The worker who so far has not been named has been accused of not only assaulting patients but also assaulting one healthcare professional who worked on the stroke unit. The worker has been accused of the sexual assault of two patients.

The horrifying events came to light and a murder probe was initiated after the death of patient Valerie Kneale, aged 75 who had suffered from a stroke. She was found to have died from non-medical related internal injuries which had caused her to haemorrhage.

The shocking allegations first came to light in November 2018. Lancashire Police Detective Chief Inspector Jill Johnston explained that, ‘We have today arrested a man in connection with a number of serious offences.

‘We understand this will cause some significant concern in the community but please be reassured we have a dedicated team of officers conducting a number of enquiries.

‘These are complicated and sensitive allegations which we are committed to investigating thoroughly.

‘We are offering support to those involved and they are being updated throughout the process by trained officers.

‘Our priority and the priority of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is to ensure the safety of patients. We are working closely with the Trust as well as HM Coroner for Blackpool and Fylde as part of the investigation.

‘If you have any information or have worked on the stroke unit and can assist with our enquiries, please come forward and speak to police immediately.’

Anyone with any information can contact the police either directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

