Harry Potter Sequels in the Works and Could Hit HBO According to WarnerMedia CEO.

WARNERMEDIA boss Jason Kilar has spoken about the possible expansion of the Harry Potter franchise for HBO Max and Warner Bros. JK Rowling’s best-selling series of seven novels were adapted into a hugely successful film franchise of eight movies released between 2001 and 2011.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kilar made an appearance at an investor conference Thursday, March 4 and shed some light on the subject of the Harry Potter projects on HBO Max. He noted that there was a lot of “potential” for sequels and spin-offs.

“There is this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises,” Kilar told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference during a webcast session. “And we’re incredibly grateful to be able to partner with JK Rowling, so I’d say there’s a lot of fun and potential there too.”

Last month, reports were circulating that the HBO platform was said to be in very early discussions regarding the development of a series to expand the world created by JK Rowling and it now appears more and more likely to come to fruition.

Both HBO Max and Warner Bros will no doubt be making the magical world of Harry Potter a priority as the franchise has made more than seven billion dollars with eight films from the original books.

Whether or not any sequels are made, it looks likely that Emma Watson will NOT be involved. The actress, who played Hermione Granger in the hugely successful film franchise, apparently has no plans for future acting roles according to her agent. The 30-year-old is said to be enjoying a “dormant” career, reports the Daily Mail.

Watson is apparently content to focus on her relationship with fiance Leo Robinton with the publication’s source claiming: “Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They’re laying low. Maybe she wants a family.”

