Happy and less happy

CAMPELLO is already preparing for April when the 18 to 55 age group receive their anti-Covid jabs.

This will be carried out, both for Campello’s residents and those from neighbouring Aigues, at the town’s Polideportivo sports centre,.

“It’s perfect and complies with every requirement,” said Beatriz Massa Dominguez, the Alacant-Sant Joan d’Alacant Health Area’s manager.

“There is even an infirmary for attending to possible reactions to the vaccine,” Massa pointed out as she toured the sports complex accompanied by Campello’s Health councillor Rafa Galvañ.

But a little further along the coast, Finestrat’s Health councillor Nati Algado was less than impressed with the municipality’s vaccination arrangements.

Finestrat has a population of 9,894 registered residents and, in as other towns with a population of 10,000 or under, mass vaccinations should he carried out at the local health centre or a municipal installation.

Instead, Algado revealed that Finestrat’s name is missing from the list of these municipalities and when April arrives, residents will have to go elsewhere for their shots.

“We don’t understand what the Generalitat has done,” the councillor said, adding that Finestrat town hall will ask the Marina Baja Health Area to modify Finestrat’s mass vaccination arrangements.

