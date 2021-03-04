GUARDIA CIVIL Voice Their Discomfort With Juanma Moreno, The President Of The Junta De Andalucía



The Asociación Pro Guardia Civil – APROGC- in Andalucía, has sent an official letter to Juanma Moreno, the President of the Junta de Andalucía, in which they express their displeasure at no mention being made about the work of the Guardia Civil during the pandemic, neither in the comments nor in the videos shown, during the ceremony at the Real Maestranza theater in Seville on February 28, which awarded the titles of Favorite Son and Medals of Andalusia 2021.

In a letter to Juanma Moreno, they showed their discomfort at the Andalucía Day celebratory speech having remembered all police forces, except that of the Guardia Civil, as reported by h50.es.

“His Excellency Mr. President. First of all, I would like to convey my congratulations on the recent celebration of Andalucía Day, celebrated on February 28.

We were moved by the speech he gave during the ceremony of delivery of the titles of Favorite Son and Medals of Andalucía 2021 at the Real Maestranza theater in Seville on February 28.

That is why we would like to convey our sadness and discomfort to you when we verify that in this well-deserved tribute from the Andalucían people to each of the people who with their sacrifice have shown courage and courage in serving others, during this year that has been so complicated for all citizens, no type of reference has been made to our colleagues, the Guardia Civil stationed in these Andalucían lands.

We understand that all the unions or groups worthy of this tribute cannot be present, but in one way or another, each of them has been identified in the videos and comments of each of the people present, except the Guardia Civil.

We have verified how in the images of the published videos, the work and efforts of the National Police, the members of the Local Police, the Attached Unit of the National Police to the Autonomous Community of Andalucía, have been praised and reflected, the Army, the UME, Firefighters, Sanitarians, Taxi drivers, Supermarket replacements and even undertakers, but not a single image or allusion to the Guardia Civil.

Guardia Civil that by the way, populate each and every one of the corners of Andalucía. Guardia Civil who have their cradle in the Province of Jaén. Guardia Civil who would have liked to join the affection and closeness of the Andalusian people on this big day for all of Andalucía.

For this reason, we do not understand why, in this case, the Guardia Civil is set aside and despised in this way”.

