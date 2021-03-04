Guardia Civil Rescue Illegal Alligator For Sale On Social Media

GUARDIA CIVIL rescue an illegal alligator from a Costa Blanca farm which was put up for sale on social media

The Alicante Guardia Civil have rescued a large 1.6 metre alligator living in terrible conditions from a farm in Sax. The animal rescue department of the police, Seprona de Monovar, became involved when they were notified that the reptile had been put up for sale on a buying and selling site for 2,000 euro. When officials arrived at the property, they found that the dangerous animal could easily have escaped to the nearby Vinalopo river, where it would have posed a serious risk to the frequent walkers and people who play sport on the river bed.

Working in coordination with the College of Veterinarians and the Official Export Inspection, Surveillance and Regulation Service (Soivre), the Seprona agents were eventually able to identify the property where the alligator was being kept and conducted a search on Monday, March 1, where in addition to the reptile, they discovered a Harris’s eagle.

The owner of the farm was unable to produce any legal documentation or licence for the alligator, but he did have transfer papers for the eagle. The alligator, who appeared to be in reasonable health despite being kept in unsuitable conditions, was transferred to the Rio Safari Zoo in Elche, but the farmer was allowed to keep the eagle for the time being while officials investigate how he came into possession of it in the first place.

