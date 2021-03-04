Friends star reveals date and location for long-awaited reunion special.

DAVID Schwimmer has confirmed Friends reunion will start filming in LA “in a little over a month”.

The 54-year-old actor, who played nerdy paleontologist Ross Geller on NBC’s 1994 to 2004 sitcom, revealed the updated plans during an interview with SiriusXM.

When asked for an update on the much-delayed reunion, Schwimmer said: “Oh, it’s happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I’m heading out to LA”

He added: “So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols.”

Cast members Schwimmer; Jennifer Aniston, 52; Courteney Cox, 56; Lisa Kudrow, 57; Matt LeBlanc, 53, and Matthew Perry, 51, were expected to reunite for the special in May 2020.

But due to the pandemic, filming was postponed, numerous times, to the dismay of millions of fans.

There are expected to be lots of changes with Kudrow having already revealed she won’t be playing Phoebe, and Aniston admitted she is playing a Rachel “of sorts”.

Rumours daytime TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres might host the reunion special were shut down by Schwimmer, who added that Billy Crystal was also not in the running.

