Former TOWIE Star Mark Wright Loses Uncle To Covid After Eight Week Battle.

CRAWLEY TOWN footballer and former TOWIE star Mark Wright sadly lost his uncle on Tuesday, March 2 after Edward Wright lost his battle to coronavirus after eight weeks.

Elliot Wright, Mark’s cousin, a former TOWIE star himself, has heartbreakingly lost his dad. Elliot wrote on social media: He wrote: “It is with heart-wrenching regret, that I have to post this post, my father Edward George Wright passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the 02.03.2021 after bravely fighting Covid for 8 weeks…

“For those who knew my father, you know what a great man he was, always smiling, always humble, always happy, despite the fact in his later years he bravely fought prostrate cancer, he never moaned and done his best to put a brave smile on..

“His love for his family is what he will be remembered for to all of us, the ultimate family man, wanting to spend every woken minute with his 10 grandkids and children was his only daily thought pattern and request, was that to be with them, the ultimate family man.

“For those who don’t know me well, the impact this has had on me, what can I say, I’m simply devastated!”

Mark Wright paid tribute, writing: “You’d have to be God to find a better man than my uncle. Put simply, you won’t. I love you uncle Eddie, I’m never going to forget you. Broken to pieces.”

