Former Manchester United Forward Phil Chisnall Dies Aged 78.

FORMER Manchester United player Phil Chisnall, who famously transferred directly to rivals Liverpool in 1964, has died at the age of 78.

A United statement read: “We are saddened by the passing of our former forward, Phil Chisnall.

“Phil was a product of our famed youth system and represented the club during Sir Matt Busby’s tenure.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his loved ones.”

The statement continued on Man Utd’s website, stating: “Matt Busby, Bill Shankly and Alf Ramsey were three wise men who knew a thing or two about assessing rookie footballers and they all agreed that in the early-to-middle-1960s, inside-forward Phil Chisnall was potentially one of the best in the land.”

A product of Matt Busby’s academy, Chisnall made his MUFC debut at 19. He was described by England manager Sir Alf Ramsey as “probably the best passer of a ball in the country.”

He caught the eye as one of the most promising young talents of his time and went on to represent the Manchester United first-team between 1961 and 1964 before his transfer to Liverpool. He still remains the last player to be transferred directly between the two clubs.

Although Phil had contributed 10 goals in 47 appearances, the United boss Matt Busby manager took the calculated gamble of selling him to Liverpool for £25,000. Now it was Shankly’s turn to wax lyrical, declaring: “Phil can do unusual things with the ball, he might be something special.” However, he received little opportunity to impress under Bill Shankly and was soon on his way to Southend United.

He spent four years at Roots Hall before ending his Football League playing days at Stockport County.

