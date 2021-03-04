Evictions In Spain Dropped By 45 Per Cent During The Pandemic

EVICTIONS in Spain and Mortgage Foreclosures dropped by 45 per cent during the coronavirus

A new report published by the General Council of the Judicial Power (CGPJ) on Thursday, March 4 showed that mortgage foreclosures and evictions plummeted by 45.6 per cent in Spain in 2020 compared with the previous year. The figures of course coincide with the coronavirus pandemic; while the State of Alarm is decreed, the government has put a halt to such procedures.

According to the study, the number of renters evicted last year was down 42 per cent of 2019, while 51.3 per cent fewer people lost their homes due to foreclosures.

The latest ‘Report on the effect of the crisis on judicial bodies’ revealed, however, that there has been a marked upturn in executions or embargoes filed in this same period, which increased by 17.5 per cent to 20,460 proceedings.

This is the first rise since 2012, although the records are still far lower than the 91,622 recorded that year.

Meanwhile, the absence of foreign tourists has brought about a notable decrease in rental prices throughout Spain, particularly in the bigger cities such as Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, more than 10 per cent in some areas.

According to the data provided by real estate portal pisos.com via national Spanish daily 20 minutos, rental prices have fallen by -12.85 per cent in Madrid, -12.09 per cent in Barcelona, ​​-13.02 per cent in Valencia and -14.78 per cent in Sevilla, according to data for the end of January 2021 compared to January 2020.

