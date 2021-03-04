€1.9 Million Plans for La Viñuela to Go Ahead

PLANS to improve La Viñuela with eight dams costing €1.9 million are set to go ahead.

The plans to improve La Viñuela are being 80 per cent financed by the European funds, according to media reports.

The works, which are expected to take 11 months, will see improvements to eight of the reservoir’s dams at a cost of €1,914,441.

The Junta de Andalucia awarded the works to the Temporary Union of Companies (UTE) formed by Joca Ingenieria y Construcciones S. A. and Obratec Ingenieria SL.

The move will see improvements to the La Cueva, El Solano, Almanchares, Seco, Alcaucin, Bermuza, Granados and Rubite dams.

According to media reports, the aim is “to improve the instrumentation and automation of the dam monitoring equipment, implement an emergency plan and integrate these systems into the Basin Control centre of the Hydrographic Demarcation of the Andalusian Mediterranean Basins (CDHMA).”

Among the plans are a review of all services, as well as installing new monitoring systems to obtain data from the reservoir.

