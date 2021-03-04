DUTCH SEX WORKERS protest after other ‘contact professions’ are allowed to return to work.

Sex workers in the Netherlands are protesting in order to demand that the government allow them to return to work. Demonstrations have taken place after sex workers in the Netherlands insisted that they should be allowed to return to work along with other “contact professions.”

“Contact professions” along the lines of masseurs, beauty salons and hairdressers were allowed by the government to reopen on Wednesday. Although sex workers were told that they would have to wait before they could possibly return to work.

-- Advertisement --



The government has deemed that the return of “contact professions” to work is a “risky relaxation strategy” as the country has recently seen infection numbers start to climb again, but the government still allowed them to return to work.

The protests began as many people are experiencing fatigue from numerous lockdowns and Coronavirus restrictions. This is not only happening in the Netherlands but also throughout the European Union. Fortunately, many countries are seeing the pace of vaccinations increase although infection rates across the globe are still concerning.

One sex worker from Arnhem named Melissa argued that she still needs to pay bills and rent which she cannot do while she is unable to work. She said, “Why can everybody work except us and who is going to pay our rent? Because we don’t have any financial support from anyone. We just have to save ourselves.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dutch Sex Workers Protest after Other “Contact Professions” Return to Work”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.