Dublin, Glasgow and Bilbao Could Be CUT From Euro 2020 Hosting Duties.

EURO 202 hosting speculation continues to be at the forefront of football fans minds and now Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, Hampden Park in Glasgow and Bilbao’s Estadio San Mames are said to be all at risk of being dropped from tournament hosting duties.

All three stadiums are apparently on the chopping block over the lack of guarantees fans that could be allowed into stadiums by June. UEFA will confirm the Euro 2020 format in April, however, most host cities set to stay.

UEFA officials are said to be keen to ensure that all stadiums are at least 25 per cent if the government’s in the 12 cities across 12 countries allow for that. Currently, all games are being played behind closed doors around Europe.

If the three stadiums are cut then Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be keen for the UK to pick up the extra games, with London being the preferred destination for hosting, although venues in Liverpool and Manchester could also help.

On March 2, Johnson confirmed that government ministers have been speaking with UEFA officials about this Summer’s Euros 2020 tournament, and offered the possibility of Britain hosting extra matches.

The semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 were scheduled to be played at Wembley but it is known that UEFA is looking at ways of limiting the amount of travel that will be needed.

