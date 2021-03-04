Dog droppings show that owner skipped border confinement

DOG excrement found in Alboraya suggests that the owner skipped confinement in Valencia when borders were closed.

The council in Alboraya identified the dog registered in Xativa by analysing a stool sample that was collected on the beach when the town was confined due to the high incidence of the coronavirus cases.

The crossed data of canine DNA available to the two Valencia towns made it possible to determine that the fine should be issued to the resident of Xativa.

Local Police collected the sample in January, when the borders were closed, although the Councillor for Ecological Transition and Coordination of Services on Public Roads, Manuel Dueñas, has pointed out that “does not necessarily imply any irregularity on the part of the Xàtiva resident.”

The local mayor stressed that the identification is mainly use to prevent animal abuse and abandonment and to dissuade people from leaving their pets’ faeces on the street.

Twenty-four towns and cities in Spain have implemented the Canine DNA system, which they say has reduced dog poop on the streets by up to 80 per cent when it is enforced.

