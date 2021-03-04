Dead Dolphins Found On Beaches In Málaga And Torremolinos

DEAD Dolphins Found Washed Up On Two Beaches In Málaga And Torremolinos



Two dolphins have been found washed up dead on different two beaches in Málaga in the last few hours, one in Torremolinos, and the other in the capital, both in an advanced state of decomposition.

The Málaga Endangered Marine Species Recovery Center (CREMA) said that it will not be possible to carry out necrosis to determine the cause of death, due to the bad condition of the bodies, as reported by malagahoy.es.

The first dolphin was discovered on the Malagueta beach of Málaga, after the Andalucían Emergency 112 service received calls late on Wednesday afternoon reporting the animal dead on the sand there, and then the second one was reported at 8.50am this morning (Thursday 4), on the beach at Los Álamos de Torremolinos, in front of the José Cerdan restaurant.

A CREMA biologist, José Luis Mons Checa, said both were from the common ‘Delphinus delphis’, although due to their condition it was difficult to ascertain the exact species, but reported the first dolphin had probably been dead for four or five days, and the second one, measuring 1.7 meters in length, for around one month.

