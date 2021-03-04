COSMETIC PROCEDURE demand grows as men want to be ‘Zoom Ready’ amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus pandemic has seen many things changing and the trend for injectable cosmetic procedures is now growing for men. Since COVID 19 lockdowns and various restrictions began many people have turned more to working from home by video conferencing and Zoom.

This has led to an increase in demand for injectable cosmetic procedures including Botox. Recently it was reported that comic Jimmy Carr had opted for procedures and had fixed his teeth along with having a hair transplant.

The demand for video consultations with British plastic surgeons is reported to have grown by 70% during 2020, and it seems that men wanting to look “Zoom ready” are driving the increased demand.

The Uvence clinic reported in September that many men feel that due to the stress of lockdown and Coronavirus restrictions they are now looking older. The report said that 11% of men feel this way.

Dr Salinda Johnson, the medical director at the London Cosmetic Clinic, spoke about Zoom calls and their effects and explained that, “As people are on Zoom calls a lot they have seen themselves in detail from the screen and find some concerns that need correction, for example wrinkles, dark eye circles and face sagging,”

She further went on to explain that “therefore Botox and dermal filler have become more in demand.”

