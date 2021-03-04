Companies offer support for student seen studying in the lamplight

CARLOS ALEGRE, a 24-year-old student praised for his dedication after being snapped studying in the lamplight in the Pedregalejo area of Malaga city while he waited for an order for delivery, has been offered at least three grants.

According to national Spanish daily La Vanguardia, he has been contacted by companies in Alicante, Toledo and Belgium, offering him grants and internships to reach his goals. He is currently studying mechanics at the EMA Competicion school in Malaga, and will soon begin the practical side of his studies.

Meanwhile, he works as a delivery rider for Uber Eats, but saying that he is forced to wait a lot of the time, he likes to take advantage of that situation to study, a view which was applauded by many after his photo went viral on social media.

His photo was taken by a Local Police officer who shared it, then it was shared on another Facebook group by another officer who said “while some are smashing windows, ransacking businesses and destroying the streets to support a repeat delinquent, others find a way and make time whenever they can to build a promising future for themselves”.

Within hours, the image, which has become a symbol of dedication, was shared thousands of times.

While many have applauded him, others have asked why he should be forced to study in such conditions or why he should have to accept a job like the one he has so he can make a future for himself.

