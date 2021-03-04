Catalan Business Community Speaks Out Against Violence in the Streets.

AFTER fifteen days of riots and looting, Catalan’s business community will gather on Thursday, March 4, in an act of unity to reaffirm their stance that the government needs to stop the vandalism that has occurred and provide financial reassurances – letting everyone know they will not stand for it any longer.

The employers’ associations, led by Foment and Pimec, merchant associations such as Comertia and Barcelona Oberta, travel agencies and the hotel and restaurant unions, among more than a hundred organisations, have joined together to stand up for businesses in Barcelona and other towns that were affected during the protests over the imprisonment of Pablo Hasel.

The event, which will take place at Estació del Nord, will call for the “immediate negotiation and signing of a country pact for the economic and social recovery of Catalonia”, between political forces, administrations and civil entities, after a black-year due to the covid-19 crisis and riots.

It also demands that the Generalitat and the city councils “exercise their democratic authority and their responsibilities in order to regain peace and coexistence in our streets.”

“No cause justifies violent attitudes. To maintain social cohesion and jobs it is essential to end violence, the best ally to destroy employment,” he says.

The signatories express “their enormous concern about the altercations, acts of violence, destruction of public and private property and looting that have occurred”, especially in Barcelona, the Catalan capital and the cities most affected.

They ask the Government, all the parties and the new Parliament to be constituted to give “the maximum support to the security forces” and, in particular, to the Mossos d’Esquadra.

At the same time, they urge the formation of a new Catalan executive “without delay” and that it be “stable, cohesive and active”, with one main objective on the horizon: economic recovery from the crisis caused by the pandemic.

