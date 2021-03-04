Castilla y Leon to open hotels, gyms and shopping centres from Monday.

The Junta de Castilla y Leon has approved the reopening of the hotel industry, gyms, shopping centres and bookmakers which will be able to open their doors from Monday, March 8 with capacity restrictions.

Vice president of the Governing Council, Francisco Igea, confirmed the move, which will be published tomorrow in the Official Gazette of Castilla y Leon.

-- Advertisement --



The Minister of Development and the Environment, Juan Carlos Suárez-Quiñones, said on Tuesday, March 2, ahead of the approval, that the reopening of these establishments is part of phase four of de-escalation.

“This will allow the recovery of certain economic and social activity, always with responsibility, and taking extreme prevention and precaution measures,” he said.

Bar consumption will still be prohibited and capacity is limited to a third of the total.

The Community recorded 241 new confirmed cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, and eight new fatalities, all of them in hospitals.

Sixty-four patients have also been discharged from hospital since yesterday’s update, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Castilla y Leon to open hotels, gyms and shopping centres from Monday”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.