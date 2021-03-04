British Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer Rebecca Adlington Gives Birth.

FORMER Olympian Rebecca Adlington has welcomed a baby boy into the world with partner Andrew Parsons on Thursday, March 4.

The 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to shared an adorable picture of her baby boy, which the couple have named Albie Bennett. Baby Albie was dress in a white onesie and blue blanket, sporting a blue beanie hat on his little head – much like a swimming hat.

The OBE former competitive swimmer captioned the post: “Welcome to the world Albie Bennett Parsons. 4.3.21.”

Albie is Rebecca’s second child but first with Andrew, who met in 2018 after her marriage ended with Harry Needs. She and Harry have a five-year-old daughter, Summer, together.

Andrew and Rebecca took to Instagram again to announce their pregnancy, with the double gold medal winner, writing: “Andy and I are excited to announce that we’re expecting.

“Summer can’t wait, she asks every day to check my belly to see if it’s growing. Going to be a long wait until the end of Feb!”.

Rebecca Adlington won two gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics in the 400-metre freestyle and 800-metre freestyle, breaking the 19-year-old world record of Janet Evans in the 800-metre final.

More baby news today (March 4), Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, announced today that she and her husband James Matthew are expecting their second child, her mother has confirmed.

