Brit who molested toddler, 3, at early learning centre in Singapore has been jailed for 18 months and will be given three strkes of the cane.

Richard Christopher Monks pleaded guilty to molesting a three-year-old girl under her dress for 15 minutes during a lesson with other young children around.

The Briton was working as a reading specialist at a language training and literacy centre in the western region of Singapore, and had played a video for the six students aged three to five in October 2018.

-- Advertisement --



The 29-year-old then repeatedly touched the girl’s buttocks and also aimed a mobile phone camera at her bottom.

Monks was aware of a CCTV camera which had been installed in one corner of the classroom’s ceiling, but during the session, he had placed himself between the the camera and his young victim, blocking the view.

But the child later told her mother that “teacher Richard” had touched her, and she immediately lodged a police report on the same day and stopped sending her to class thereafter, reports Mothership.

Monks was arrested on November 1, 2018, after returning from a trip to Thailand.

For outraging the modesty of a person below 14 years of age, Monks could have been jailed for up to five years, with a fine, or with caning, or both.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brit who molested toddler, 3, at early learning centre in Singapore jailed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.