Benalmadena to Increase Public Spending by 8 Per Cent

BENALMADENA Council has announced it will increase public spending by almost eight per cent.

The governing PSOE sand Izquierda Unida parties made the announcement, which will see total spending for the year reach €103,554,012.

Benalmadena’s mayor, Victor Navas, and the deputy mayor, Elena Galan, who made the announcement, said they were spending the full amount of the council’s income.

Mayor Navas said: “This means that we have made every last cent of municipal resources available to residents during this difficult situation.”

The politician also said the intention was to “help” the recovery of Benalmadena’s economy after the crisis caused by the pandemic.

The council said the budget will increase by 7.65 per cent, which will mean €7 million more compared to the previous year, despite the council’s income dropping by around €11 million.

Mayor Navas said: “We have made a commitment to improving the quality of public services, we will increase beach funding by 47.76 per cent, waste collection by 8 per cent, cleaning by 3.20 per cent, and parks and gardens the 43 per cent.”

He added: “Our town and the services it offers to residents has to be in line with the reactivation of the economy and tourism.”

