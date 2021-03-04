‘Battle of the Brits’ Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Could Be Held on American Soil.

ON March 3, fight fans were given the news they had all been waiting for when Top Rank boss Bob Arum announced that the all-British undisputed heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua had been “agreed”.

However, it appears the clash, despite it being hyped as the ‘Battle of the Brits’, will be heading to America with the 72,000 seater Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas being touted as the potential venue for the heavyweight match-up.

Legendary fight promoter Frank Warren added: “The fight is very close to being done now. It’s all Covid-19 related but I think it will go on some time in June, latest July.” This news means America could swoop in and steal the clash.

According to the Daily Mail, the revelation that the undisputed title decider could be pushed back to July brings in the possibility of the Allegiant Stadium hosting. The report continues to say that fans in the UK, and around the world, are unlikely to be allowed into the 90,000 seater Wembley stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning it could also dash hopes of the UK hosting the planned two-fight deal.

The all-British clash is a historic bout as it will be the first time in heavyweight history that all four WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts will be on the line.

