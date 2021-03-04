Barcelona Presidential Candidate Toni Freixa Claims To Have €60m Shirt Sponsor

BARCELONA Presidential Candidate Toni Freixa Claims To Have A €60m Shirt Sponsorship Deal Lined Up



Barcelona FC fans will remember that during the time of Sandro Rosellera’s presidency, the decision was made to remove the Unicef logo from the team’s shirts and replace it with that of the Qatar Foundation.

Ahead of the upcoming elections, candidate Toni Freixa has stated that he plans to return to the club’s roots, and that he has lined up a semi-permanent shirt-sponsorship deal worth €60m per season.

Friexa’s plans are for the Barcelona shirts to be adorned with the logo of a new company, but only when the Catalan side is playing away from the Camp Nou, but it is unclear whether this encompasses matches played at a neutral ground, for example, cup finals, but the plan is for Barcelona’s shirts to be bereft of any brand’s logo at the Camp Nou.

“We have been negotiating with this sponsor for some time, it’s a Hong Kong-based company and it would be effective from the 2022/23 season,” Freixa confirmed, adding, “This sponsorship would allow us to play at the Camp Nou without any advertising”.

Freixa has been widely given little chance of winning the club presidency in a fair election, mainly because of his links with the disgraced Josep Maria Bartomeu administration, although he believes he has a financial stimulus package that could keep Barcelona competitive in the transfer market.

“Between this investment group and the shirt sponsorship deal, which would be the highest sponsorship in the world of football, in total there will be an injection of 550 million euros for four seasons,” Freixa added.

“People have tried to say I was jointly responsible for what Bartomeu has done, but I haven’t been at the club for six years, I even ran against him in 2015”.

