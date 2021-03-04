BARCELONA Into Copa Del Rey Final after beating Sevilla in extra-time
Barcelona took on Sevilla tonight (Wednesday 3) at the Camp Nou in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, going into the match with a 2-0 deficit from the first leg, which looked an uphill struggle considering Sevilla’s form of late.
The Blaugrana came into the match knowing they needed a big performance this evening and just 12 minutes in they were on the road as Lionel Messi played the ball into Ousmane Dembele, the Frenchman took a touch before rifling a strike into the top left corner, goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík didn’t stand a chance.
It took Barcelona until the fourth minute of stoppage time to score the equaliser, as Gerard Pique headed in at the near post after a fine cross from Antoine Griezmann, with Sevilla reduced to 10 men shortly before Pique’s goal, when Fernando was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Francisco Trincao.
However, Sevilla could have killed the game off in the 73rd minute, when they were awarded a penalty after Lucas Ocampos was brought down by Oscar Mingueza, but Ocampos saw his tame right-foot effort from the spot saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Thirty minutes of extra-time had to be played, and it was Danish international Martin Braithwaite who hit the crucial goal in the fifth minute of extra-time with a diving header off a Jordi Alba cross, to send Barca into the final, ironically being played in Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium.
_______________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Barcelona Go Into The Copa Del Rey Final”.
For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.