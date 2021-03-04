BARCELONA Into Copa Del Rey Final after beating Sevilla in extra-time

Barcelona took on Sevilla tonight (Wednesday 3) at the Camp Nou in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, going into the match with a 2-0 deficit from the first leg, which looked an uphill struggle considering Sevilla’s form of late.

The Blaugrana came into the match knowing they needed a big performance this evening and just 12 minutes in they were on the road as Lionel Messi played the ball into Ousmane Dembele, the Frenchman took a touch before rifling a strike into the top left corner, goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík didn’t stand a chance.

It took Barcelona until the fourth minute of stoppage time to score the equaliser, as Gerard Pique headed in at the near post after a fine cross from Antoine Griezmann, with Sevilla reduced to 10 men shortly before Pique’s goal, when Fernando was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Francisco Trincao.

However, Sevilla could have killed the game off in the 73rd minute, when they were awarded a penalty after Lucas Ocampos was brought down by Oscar Mingueza, but Ocampos saw his tame right-foot effort from the spot saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Thirty minutes of extra-time had to be played, and it was Danish international Martin Braithwaite who hit the crucial goal in the fifth minute of extra-time with a diving header off a Jordi Alba cross, to send Barca into the final, ironically being played in Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium.